UN Migration Organization Calls For End To Migrants' Arbitrary Detention In Libya

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 02:59 PM

The regional office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday called for an end to the arbitrary detention of migrants, as it reported that nearly 1,000 people were returned to Libya over the past 48 hours

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The regional office of the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday called for an end to the arbitrary detention of migrants, as it reported that nearly 1,000 people were returned to Libya over the past 48 hours.

"Over the past 48 hours, nearly 1,000 migrants were intercepted and returned to #Libya by the coast guard and coastal security. IOM teams were present at all disembarkation points to provide needed assistance. We reiterate that arbitrary detention must end," the UN organization said on Twitter.

UN migration spokesperson Safa Msehli added that the migrants ended up "detained in appalling conditions.

"

According to an IOM UN Migration report from February 2021, 571,464 migrants from over 41 countries were identified in Libya with two-thirds of migrants coming in from neighboring countries from November to December 2020.

Since 2011, when the long-ruling country leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, Libya has been torn apart by an internal conflict.

The country's most recent government led by prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah was created by a UN-brokered peace process.

