UN Mission Calls for Return to Political Process in Libya

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) Stephanie Williams, deputy head of the UN Support Mission in Libya in charge of political affairs, called for a return to the political process in the war-torn country, during talks with the president of the UN-backed Libyan government on Tuesday.

"Williams renewed her call for an immediate humanitarian pause during #Ramadan, paving the way for a lasting ceasefire... & a return to the political process," the UN mission tweeted.

This comes a day after Khalifa Haftar, a Libyan military commander whose troops have been besieging Tripoli for a year, said he had assumed control of the eastern-based civilian authorities and had a popular mandate to govern the country.

Williams, a veteran US diplomat, assured Fayez Sarraj that the Government of National Accord remained the sole internationally recognized authority in Libya per 2017 political agreement and reaffirmed that political change must take place through democratic means.