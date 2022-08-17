UN Mission Calls on Belgrade, Pristina to Engage in Constructive Dialogue in Brussels

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The head of the UN mission in Kosovo (UNMIK), Caroline Ziadeh, called on Wednesday on the Serbian and Kosovo authorities to take a constructive approach to finding a compromise in the upcoming EU-brokered negotiations between the parties.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell previously announced that negotiations between Serbian President Alexandar Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti are scheduled for August 18 in Brussels. Another round of talks was welcomed by the US embassies in Belgrade and Pristina. On Wednesday, the Serbian president arrived in Brussels, where he met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"It is essential that a climate conducive to genuine dialogue is promoted. The parties must work to address outstanding issues in good faith, capitalising on the engagement of the past 11 years to ensure that hard-won gains through the EU-facilitated dialogue are built upon," Ziadeh said, as quoted by the UNMIK.

The official added that dialogue and compromise are the only viable path toward stability, prosperity, and security for all.

Earlier in the day, the Serbian president discussed with Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo the upcoming negotiations with the authorities of Kosovo, and both Belgrade and Beijing expressed support for Serbian territorial integrity.