UrduPoint.com

UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack On Egyptian Peacekeepers - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 11:41 PM

UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack on Egyptian Peacekeepers - Spokesperson

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the country's government initiated a dialogue aimed at launching an investigation into the gunfire attack on ten peacekeepers by the CAR presidential guard, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the country's government initiated a dialogue aimed at launching an investigation into the gunfire attack on ten peacekeepers by the car presidential guard, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

Earlier the day, MINUSCA said ten unarmed Egyptian peacekeepers from the mission's police unit were wounded, including two blue helmets who sustained severe injuries, by shots fired by the presidential guard in the afternoon of November 1.

"The leadership of our UN peacekeeping mission and members of the Central African Republic government immediately initiated a dialogue with the opening up the necessary investigation into this incident and to ensure accountability in accordance with the obligations under the agreement between United Nations and the government of the Central African Republic," Haq said during a press briefing.

The attack, which the UN mission said appears to be deliberate and unjustifiable, took place about 393 (120 meters) from the presidential residence in the capital of Bangui.

"The Egyptian police officers had landed at Bangui's airport earlier in the day... They were on their way to their base when they suffered heavy fire from members of the presidential guard," Haq said.

The police officers were fired at with no warning or response, Haq also said.

The bus that was transporting the blue helmets hit a woman who died. Later in the day, the MINUSCA delegation met with the victim's family to offer condolences and deplored the tragic accident, he added.

Related Topics

Accident Attack Fire Police United Nations Car Died Bangui Central African Republic November Women Family From Government Agreement Airport

Recent Stories

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus ..

Dubai Industries &amp; Exports brings global focus on local sector at F&amp;B fa ..

29 minutes ago
 LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's N ..

LPR Envoy Downplays Ukrainian Far-Right Leader's New Role as Military Aide

3 minutes ago
 IRM imparts vocational training to jobless youths

IRM imparts vocational training to jobless youths

3 minutes ago
 NDU's National Security Workshop delegation visits ..

NDU's National Security Workshop delegation visits Khyber District

3 minutes ago
 UK Prime Minister Johnson Says 'Cautiously Optimis ..

UK Prime Minister Johnson Says 'Cautiously Optimistic' Over COP26 Progress

3 minutes ago
 Biden Admin. Targets Veterans, Active Duty Militar ..

Biden Admin. Targets Veterans, Active Duty Military Suicides By Promoting Safe G ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.