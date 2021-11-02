UN Mission, CAR Officials Discuss Probing Attack on Egyptian Peacekeepers - Spokesperson

The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the country's government initiated a dialogue aimed at launching an investigation into the gunfire attack on ten peacekeepers by the CAR presidential guard, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the country's government initiated a dialogue aimed at launching an investigation into the gunfire attack on ten peacekeepers by the car presidential guard, United Nations spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Tuesday.

Earlier the day, MINUSCA said ten unarmed Egyptian peacekeepers from the mission's police unit were wounded, including two blue helmets who sustained severe injuries, by shots fired by the presidential guard in the afternoon of November 1.

"The leadership of our UN peacekeeping mission and members of the Central African Republic government immediately initiated a dialogue with the opening up the necessary investigation into this incident and to ensure accountability in accordance with the obligations under the agreement between United Nations and the government of the Central African Republic," Haq said during a press briefing.

The attack, which the UN mission said appears to be deliberate and unjustifiable, took place about 393 (120 meters) from the presidential residence in the capital of Bangui.

"The Egyptian police officers had landed at Bangui's airport earlier in the day... They were on their way to their base when they suffered heavy fire from members of the presidential guard," Haq said.

The police officers were fired at with no warning or response, Haq also said.

The bus that was transporting the blue helmets hit a woman who died. Later in the day, the MINUSCA delegation met with the victim's family to offer condolences and deplored the tragic accident, he added.