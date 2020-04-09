UN Mission Chief in Lebanon Slams Israel for Airspace Violations

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The head of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon criticized Israel on Wednesday for repeated violations of the neighbor's airspace, according to the Lebanese state news agency.

Stefano Del Col of Italy said during a meeting with Prime Minister Hassan Diab that Israeli sorties across the UN-drawn boundary between the two were in breach of UN Resolution 1701, NNA reported.

He said he had sent a letter to the Israeli Defense Force, demanding that it respect Lebanon's sovereignty.

Lebanon has been pushing the UN to prevent the Israeli military from violating the country's air, sea and land borders and using the Lebanese airspace to launch airstrikes at Syria, where Israel claims to be hunting Hezbollah troops.