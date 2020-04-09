UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Mission Chief In Lebanon Slams Israel For Airspace Violations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 01:50 AM

UN Mission Chief in Lebanon Slams Israel for Airspace Violations

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The head of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon criticized Israel on Wednesday for repeated violations of the neighbor's airspace, according to the Lebanese state news agency.

Stefano Del Col of Italy said during a meeting with Prime Minister Hassan Diab that Israeli sorties across the UN-drawn boundary between the two were in breach of UN Resolution 1701, NNA reported.

He said he had sent a letter to the Israeli Defense Force, demanding that it respect Lebanon's sovereignty.

Lebanon has been pushing the UN to prevent the Israeli military from violating the country's air, sea and land borders and using the Lebanese airspace to launch airstrikes at Syria, where Israel claims to be hunting Hezbollah troops.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Syria Israel Italy Lebanon From

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince announces new package of econom ..

2 hours ago

Caring for Everyone campaign launched to promote s ..

2 hours ago

EU plan for virus aid package under fire

3 hours ago

Coronavirus Response Raises Risk of Child Abuse - ..

3 hours ago

Pervaiz Elahi convenes All Parties Parliamentary C ..

3 hours ago

SSP Hyderabad visits city to review Shab-e-Baraat ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.