UN Mission Commends Agreements on License Plates Reached by Kosovo, Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) has commended the agreements reached in Brussels on license plates that is expected to contribute to de-escalating the situation in the region, the mission's press service reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that Serbia and Kosovo, which declared itself independent from Belgrade in 2008, had reached an agreement on the issue of license plates. Serbia agreed to stop issuing license plates with markings indicating Kosovo cities, while the Kosovo-Albanian authorities promised to cease further actions related to re-registration of vehicles. On Thursday, Serbian media reported that car traffic between Serbia and Kosovo was flowing without delays, and Kosovo customs and police officers did not issue fines to those who did not change their Belgrade-issued vehicle license plates.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMIK Caroline Ziadeh welcomes the agreement reached in Brussels on measures to de-escalate tension, which should bring the focus back to the much-needed normalisation of relations between Pristina and Belgrade.

This was made possible thanks to the responsible approach displayed by both sides and their commitment to the EU-facilitated dialogue," the report said.

Ziadeh also supported the efforts of international partners to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The head of the permanent EU delegation to Serbia, Emmanuel Jofre, also welcomed the agreements and noted that from now on the dialogue would focus on the normalization of relations.

The long-running dispute over vehicle plates erupted after Kosovo's authorities had required that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), the Serbian identifier. The deadline for re-registration was October 31. Issuing fines for Serbian plates was supposed to start on November 21, then was postponed to the morning of November 22 during negotiations in Brussels. On Wednesday, over 5,000 Kosovo Serbs held protests against planned fines by authorities.