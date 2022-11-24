UrduPoint.com

UN Mission Commends Agreements On License Plates Reached By Kosovo, Serbia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2022 | 06:10 PM

UN Mission Commends Agreements on License Plates Reached by Kosovo, Serbia

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The UN Mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) has commended the agreements reached in Brussels on license plates that is expected to contribute to de-escalating the situation in the region, the mission's press service reported on Thursday.

On Wednesday, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced that Serbia and Kosovo, which declared itself independent from Belgrade in 2008, had reached an agreement on the issue of license plates. Serbia agreed to stop issuing license plates with markings indicating Kosovo cities, while the Kosovo-Albanian authorities promised to cease further actions related to re-registration of vehicles. On Thursday, Serbian media reported that car traffic between Serbia and Kosovo was flowing without delays, and Kosovo customs and police officers did not issue fines to those who did not change their Belgrade-issued vehicle license plates.

"The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of UNMIK Caroline Ziadeh welcomes the agreement reached in Brussels on measures to de-escalate tension, which should bring the focus back to the much-needed normalisation of relations between Pristina and Belgrade.

This was made possible thanks to the responsible approach displayed by both sides and their commitment to the EU-facilitated dialogue," the report said.

Ziadeh also supported the efforts of international partners to ensure peace and stability in the region.

The head of the permanent EU delegation to Serbia, Emmanuel Jofre, also welcomed the agreements and noted that from now on the dialogue would focus on the normalization of relations.

The long-running dispute over vehicle plates erupted after Kosovo's authorities had required that local Serbs re-register their car plates, demanding that they feature the EU-standard letter code RKS (Republic of Kosovo) instead of KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), the Serbian identifier. The deadline for re-registration was October 31. Issuing fines for Serbian plates was supposed to start on November 21, then was postponed to the morning of November 22 during negotiations in Brussels. On Wednesday, over 5,000 Kosovo Serbs held protests against planned fines by authorities.

Related Topics

Police United Nations Vehicles Vehicle Car Traffic Brussels Pristina Belgrade Serbia October November Media From Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 24th November 2022

9 hours ago
 British medic set to train to become first 'parast ..

British medic set to train to become first 'parastronaut'

18 hours ago
 Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Con ..

Armenia Will Remain in CSTO, Summit in Yerevan Confirmed Relevance of Format - K ..

18 hours ago
 US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Re ..

US Crude Oil Stockpiles Drop 2nd Week in Row as Refiners Boost Fuel Inventories ..

18 hours ago
 Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operatio ..

Putin Informed CSTO Leaders About Special Operation in Ukraine - Kremlin

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.