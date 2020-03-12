UrduPoint.com
UN Mission Condemns Rocket On Military Base Near Iraq's Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned on Thursday an overnight rocket barrage on a military base housing international coalition forces near the Iraqi capital Baghdad

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) condemned on Thursday an overnight rocket barrage on a military base housing international coalition forces near the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

"These ongoing attacks are a clear and substantial threat to the country and the risk of rogue action by armed groups remains a constant concern," the UNAMI said in a statement.

The statement called on all parties to exercise "maximum restraint," saying "the Iraqi government must exercise its full powers to hold perpetrators accountable and prevent future attacks." Late on Wednesday, local media reported the killing of two U.S. soldiers and a British national and the wounding of some 12 in a rocket barrage targeting al-Taji Camp in northern Baghdad.

A truck carrying a rocket launcher with three unfired rockets, were found left in the nearby al-Rashdiyah area, according to a statement by the Iraqi Joint Operations Command.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack, as the military bases housing U.S. troops across Iraq and the heavily fortified Green Zone in central Baghdad have been frequently targeted by insurgents' mortar and rocket attacks.

On Jan. 5, the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq, just two days after a U.S. drone strike on a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qassem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq's paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

More than 5,000 U.S. troops have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against Islamic State militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.

