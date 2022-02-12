UN Mission Confirms Two Foreign Journalists Detained by Taliban in Kabul Released

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Two foreign journalists detained by the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism activities) in the Afghan capital of Kabul have been released, the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said that two journalists on assignment for the UN and Afghans working with them had been detained in Kabul.

"UNAMA welcomes the release of the reporters by Afghanistan's de facto authorities," UNAMA said via Twitter.

"No Afghan or international journalist, nor civil society activist, should be picked up and held incommunicado."

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Friday the Taliban had detained nine foreigners in Kabul, including an American citizen and a British journalist.

Since the Taliban takeover in August, national and global journalistic associations have voiced concern over a rise in violence against media workers, with many reporters detained and media outlets shut down.