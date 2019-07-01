UrduPoint.com
UN Mission In Afghanistan Appalled By Taliban Attack On Defense Ministry - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 11:12 PM

UN Mission in Afghanistan Appalled by Taliban Attack on Defense Ministry - Spokesman

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is shocked by Taliban's attack on the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul that left one person dead and injured dozens of others, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is shocked by Taliban's attack on the Afghan Defense Ministry in Kabul that left one person dead and injured dozens of others, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Monday.

"The UN Mission in Afghanistan said it is appalled by the Taliban-claimed attack on a civilian area in Kabul. The UN is deeply saddened by credible reports of many injured children in nearby schools and demands an end to indiscriminate blasts in civilian parts of the country," Dujarric said.

Earlier on Monday, an explosive-laden vehicle detonated at the wall of the Afghan Defense Ministry, paving the way for five Taliban to enter the facility and began fighting the soldiers there. At least one person was killed and 105 were wounded in the attack, many of them children from nearby schools, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Dujarric said during the briefing that UNAMA chief Tadamichi Yamamoto reiterated the United Nations' efforts to establish peace in Afghanistan ahead of the presidential elections scheduled for September.

The Afghan Interior Ministry said that all five Taliban militants who stormed the Defense Ministry have been killed after a prolonged gun battle with the security forces.

The Taliban have launched a series of attacks across Afghanistan in recent weeks even as their leaders in Qatar are negotiating a peace deal with the United States.

The United States has said they want the Taliban to sign up to a permanent ceasefire and enter direct talks with the Afghan government, whom the Taliban call a US puppet. The Taliban have said they want US troops to leave Afghanistan.

