UN Mission In Afghanistan Calls Blast Near University In Kabul War Crime

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 07:37 PM

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) classified on Friday the deadly explosion that took place at the entrance of Kabul University earlier in the day as war crime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) classified on Friday the deadly explosion that took place at the entrance of Kabul University earlier in the day as war crime.

"The deliberate targeting of educational facilities during armed conflict is a war crime. Initial UNAMA findings indicate #Kabul University was intentional focus of attack today with a blast killing 8 civilians and injuring 33 more," UNAMA said on Twitter.

The explosion took place earlier in the day in the city's police district number three, where the university is located.

Several students were standing outside the building when a bomb attached to a vehicle detonated.

Afghanistan is suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The national security forces, supported by the international coalition, are involved in counterterrorism operations across the country.

The international efforts aimed at settling the conflict have not resulted in any significant progress so far.

