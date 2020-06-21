UN Mission in Afghanistan Concerned About Deliberate Attacks on Health Care Amid COVID-19

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) The UN mission in Afghanistan in its fresh special report has raised concerns over deliberate attacks on health care workers in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"The United Nations in Afghanistan is gravely concerned by recent deliberate attacks on healthcare personnel and facilities, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new special report released today by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) presents the findings of its monitoring of all incidents of the armed conflict affecting healthcare from 11 March, the date on which the World Health Organization [WHO] declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a global pandemic, to 23 May, the start of a three-day ceasefire between the Taliban and the Government of Afghanistan," the report said.

According to the report named "Attacks on Healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic," since March, there have been 15 incidents affecting health care provision, with 12 of them representing deliberate attacks and the remaining three involving incidental harm. Most of the incidents ” which are prohibited under international humanitarian law and constitute war crimes ” were carried out by the Taliban, while the Afghan national security forces were responsible for three targeted attacks against health care, the mission said.

At the same time, the most abhorrent attack against a maternity ward in a Kabul hospital remains unattributed.

"The United Nations condemns all deliberate attacks, threats, abductions and other intentional acts against healthcare facilities and personnel, as outlined in the report. In a situation in which the entire population in Afghanistan is at risk from COVID-19, there can be no greater priority than ensuring that health services can continue to operate without interference, interruption, and with sufficient resources," the report added.

The UN in Afghanistan also urged the parties to heed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for a global ceasefire so that all efforts could be focused on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and preventing further harm to the people of Afghanistan.

In late March, Guterres called for a global ceasefire to focus together on combating COVID-19. Following his appeal, France and Tunisia prepared in April a document urging for increased international coordination and an immediate halt to hostilities across the world amid the COVID-19 crisis. While a total of 114 governments supported the document and wanted a relevant resolution to be adopted at the UN Security Council, the body was still unable to proceed to a vote due to disagreements regarding the document's content.