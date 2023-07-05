Open Menu

UN Mission In Afghanistan Condemns Taliban's Decision To Ban All Beauty Salons In Country

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2023 | 02:20 PM

UN Mission in Afghanistan Condemns Taliban's Decision to Ban All Beauty Salons in Country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023)   The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Wednesday called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to roll back its recent ban on the work of beauty salons for women in Kabul and other Afghanistan cities.

On Tuesday, the Taliban banned the operation of beauty salons in the country and recalled previously issued licenses in its latest move to restrict women's rights in the country.

"UNAMA calls on the de facto authorities to halt the edict closing beauty salons.

This new restriction on women's rights will impact negatively on the economy&contradicts stated support for women entrepreneurship. UNAMA remains engaged w/stakeholders seeking reversal of the bans," the mission tweeted.

The Islamist group has severely restricted women's rights to travel, study and work since it took control of Afghanistan in August 2021 following the withdrawal of international troops and the collapse of the US-backed government. In December 2022, Afghan women were banned from working for non-profit organizations.

