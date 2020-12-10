(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The UN Human Rights Office and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday condemned the killing of Malala Maiwand, a presenter and journalist for the Enikass TV broadcaster, in eastern Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The UN Human Rights Office and the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Thursday condemned the killing of Malala Maiwand, a presenter and journalist for the Enikass tv broadcaster, in eastern Afghanistan.

"UNAMA condemns the killing today of human rights activist and journalist Malala Maiwand in Jalalabad Afghanistan.

It is particularly shocking that her life was taken on International Human Rights Day," the mission wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, medical officials of Afghanistan's eastern province of Nangarhar said that Maiwand and her driver were killed by unknown gunmen. Security officials have confirmed that the attack took place, adding that Maiwand was killed on the way from home to the office in the city of Jalalabad.