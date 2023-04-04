Close
UN Mission In Afghanistan Expresses Concern Over Female Staff Barred From Work

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UN Mission in Afghanistan Expresses Concern Over Female Staff Barred From Work

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its concern over their female staff having been prevented from reporting for work in Nangarhar province on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) expressed its concern over their female staff having been prevented from reporting for work in Nangarhar province on Tuesday.

"We remind de facto authorities that United Nations entities cannot operate and deliver life-saving assistance without female staff," its Twitter post reads.

The UNAMA is the UN's special political mission tasked with assisting the people of Afghanistan, launched in 2002.

After the Taliban came to power in August 2021, resulting in severe economic, humanitarian and security crises, the UNAMA stayed in the country to continue its work in cooperation with the de-facto authorities.

The Taliban promised not to discriminate against females as it seized power in the country; however, it has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes and, in December 2022, prohibited girls from attending universities and other higher education institutions.

