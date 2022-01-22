UN Mission in Afghanistan Says Concerned About Disappearance of 2 Female Activists

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said Saturday that it is concerned about disappearance of two Afghan female activists and called on the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) to account for their whereabouts and respect the rights of citizens.

"The UN shares growing concerns re. disappearance of two Afghan women activists, Tamana Zaryabi Paryani and Parawana Ibrahimkhel, reportedly abducted from their homes overnight Wednesday. We urge Taliban to provide information on their whereabouts and to protect rights of all Afghans," the organization said on Twitter.

In early December, Taliban leadership issued a decree on women's basic rights and urged relevant institutions to take action to enforce them. However, many women have repeatedly taken to the streets of Afghan cities to call on the authorities to respect their rights and ensure representativity in the government and municipal bodies.

On Wednesday, the UN International Labour Organization said that after the Taliban takeover, employment of women in Afghanistan declined by 16%. The radical Islamist movement swept to power in the country in mid-August.