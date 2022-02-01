UN Mission in Afghanistan Urges Taliban to Explain Detention of 2 Journalists

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday urged the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to publicly explain reasons for detention of two journalists of Afghan broadcaster Ariana News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday urged the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to publicly explain reasons for detention of two journalists of Afghan broadcaster Ariana News.

On Monday, the head of Ariana news, Sharif Hassanyar, posted on Twitter saying that the Taliban have arrested two journalists, Aslam Ejab and Wares Hasrat, "in a horrific manner" for unknown reasons.

"Mounting concern about restrictions on media & free expression. UN urges Taliban to make public why they detained these @ArianaNews_ reporters & to respect Afghan's rights," UNAMA posted on Twitter.

UNAMA also urged the Taliban to release information on the whereabouts of women activists, who allegedly went missing two weeks ago.

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops after 20-year presence in the country. In September, the movement established an interim government in the country. The international community has since been expressing concerns over human rights and media freedoms in Afghanistan.