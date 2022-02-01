UrduPoint.com

UN Mission In Afghanistan Urges Taliban To Explain Detention Of 2 Journalists

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 04:06 PM

UN Mission in Afghanistan Urges Taliban to Explain Detention of 2 Journalists

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday urged the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to publicly explain reasons for detention of two journalists of Afghan broadcaster Ariana News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Tuesday urged the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) to publicly explain reasons for detention of two journalists of Afghan broadcaster Ariana News.

On Monday, the head of Ariana news, Sharif Hassanyar, posted on Twitter saying that the Taliban have arrested two journalists, Aslam Ejab and Wares Hasrat, "in a horrific manner" for unknown reasons.

"Mounting concern about restrictions on media & free expression. UN urges Taliban to make public why they detained these @ArianaNews_ reporters & to respect Afghan's rights," UNAMA posted on Twitter.

UNAMA also urged the Taliban to release information on the whereabouts of women activists, who allegedly went missing two weeks ago.

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan as the United States was withdrawing troops after 20-year presence in the country. In September, the movement established an interim government in the country. The international community has since been expressing concerns over human rights and media freedoms in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Twitter United States August September Women Media Government

Recent Stories

PTI's view of an empowered local government system ..

PTI's view of an empowered local government system vindicated: Asad Umar

21 seconds ago
 PPP Minister, bureaucrats appears in NAB Court Suk ..

PPP Minister, bureaucrats appears in NAB Court Sukkur

23 seconds ago
 In space race, Europe faces choice: passenger or p ..

In space race, Europe faces choice: passenger or pilot

24 seconds ago
 Australia's economic growth slows in Q4 2021

Australia's economic growth slows in Q4 2021

26 seconds ago
 Germany-China trade hits record high in 2021

Germany-China trade hits record high in 2021

27 minutes ago
 Yangon residents defy Myanmar junta with clapping ..

Yangon residents defy Myanmar junta with clapping protest on coup anniversary: A ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>