UN Mission in Afghanistan Welcomes Eid Ceasefire Between Government, Taliban

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire announcement by the Taliban movement and the Afghan government during the celebrations dedicated to the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday.

On Tuesday, the Taliban movement pledged to halt offensive operations for the three days of celebrations of the Muslim sacrifice festival, which is observed from Friday and until August 3 this year. Soon afterward, Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the armed forces and police to adhere to the 3-day ceasefire.

"UNAMA welcomes the Eid ceasefire announcement by the Taliban and the reciprocity from the Govt of #Afghanistan.

Further prisoner releases and reductions in violence should now pave the way for a quick start to intra Afghan negotiations," the UNAMA tweeted.

US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad also said that Washington welcomed the Eid ceasefire.

The Taliban have committed to reducing violence as part of a peace agreement negotiated by the United States in Doha in late February. In addition to a mutual release of prisoners, the Taliban and the government were expected to launch the intra-Afghan talks and pave the way for ending the confrontation.