Open Menu

UN Mission In CAR Says Peacekeeper Killed In Attack By Armed People On Patrol

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2023 | 09:50 AM

UN Mission in CAR Says Peacekeeper Killed in Attack by Armed People on Patrol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) A UN peacekeeper was killed as a result of an attack by armed men on a patrol of the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in the country's northeast, the mission said on Monday.

"UN peacekeeper from Rwanda killed in northeastern car in an attack by armed elements on a MINUSCA patrol," the mission said on Twitter.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in the Central African Republic and head of MINUSCA Valentine Rugwabiza strongly condemned the attack and reiterated the mission's commitment to protecting civilians.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Twitter Car Rwanda Central African Republic From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2023

26 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

International Biology Olympiad concludes in Al Ain

9 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defe ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain commends civil defence efforts to put out fire in ..

10 hours ago
 PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

PHA Multan to plant 5000 saplings during monsoon

10 hours ago
 Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 20 ..

Chinese Muslims start return journey after Hajj 2023

10 hours ago
Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer ..

Wimbledon star Andreeva vows to learn from Federer to end tantrums

10 hours ago
 PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes ..

PM dares Imran Niazi to face courts for his crimes, corruption

10 hours ago
 Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near ..

Spain coastguard saves 86 migrants from boat near Canaries

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates Presiden ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif felicitates President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on re-ele ..

10 hours ago
 Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on ..

Biden to Hold Meetings With Erdogan, Zelenskyy on Sidelines of NATO Summit - Rep ..

10 hours ago
 Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes betwe ..

Six killed, around 30 injured during clashes between warring groups in Parachina ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World