UN Mission in CAR Says Peacekeeper Killed in Attack by Armed People on Patrol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) A UN peacekeeper was killed as a result of an attack by armed men on a patrol of the United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) in the country's northeast, the mission said on Monday.

"UN peacekeeper from Rwanda killed in northeastern car in an attack by armed elements on a MINUSCA patrol," the mission said on Twitter.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in the Central African Republic and head of MINUSCA Valentine Rugwabiza strongly condemned the attack and reiterated the mission's commitment to protecting civilians.