UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Mission In DR Congo Says Conducted First Rescue Flights After Volcano Eruption

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 08:20 PM

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Conducted First Rescue Flights After Volcano Eruption

JOHANNESBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2021) The United Nations organization stabilization mission in the DR Congo (MONUSCO) confirmed to Sputnik on Sunday that it has carried out first rescue flights following the Nyiragongo volcano eruption.

On Saturday, Nyiragongo volcano, located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the town of Goma and Lake Kivu on the DR Congo's border with Rwanda, had started to erupt. About 8,000 Goma residents had reportedly fled the eruption to Rwanda. Congolese civil defense forces began evacuating some of the residents on Sunday.

"We are present in Goma. That is our main operational hub. We have conducted the first rescue flights. We are today assessing the situation and, as a matter of principle, we are supporting authorities in doing everything we can.

For now, we are still assessing the damage that was done, but it looks like the lava did not reach Goma Airport or Goma towns," the MONUSCO spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the property damage was limited to the outskirts of Goma.

Locals told Sputnik earlier in the day that over 100 people may have died in Goma because of the eruption.

The Mount Nyiragongo active volcano started erupting at 7 p.m. local time on Saturday (17:00 GMT). The last time a major Nyiragongo eruption occurred was in 2002, when around 250 people were killed and 120,000 were left without homes as lava flows destroyed about 20% of Goma.

Related Topics

United Nations Died Goma Rwanda Congo Hub May Border Sunday Airport P

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs ADBO of AQU Communication ..

6 minutes ago

Tourism, Archaeology Department aims to make UAQ a ..

1 hour ago

Director-General of Emirates Health Services visit ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes ceasefire agreement, mourns loss of l ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed allocates AED6 million to purcha ..

3 hours ago

70,176 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.