UN Mission In DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter In Country's East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:29 PM

UN Mission in DR Congo Says Lost Contact With Helicopter in Country's East

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) said on Tuesday that it had lost contact with one of its helicopters in the east of the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) said on Tuesday that it had lost contact with one of its helicopters in the east of the country.

"MONUSCO lost contact with one of its helicopters on a reconnaissance mission in the Tshanzu area this afternoon," the mission said on Twitter, adding that the reasons for disappearance are not yet known and the search is underway.

MONUSCO is a UN peacekeeping operation, which lists protection of civilians, humanitarian personnel and human rights defenders under imminent threat of physical violence and support of the government of the DRC in its efforts to stabilize the country among its goals. The DRC government is facing opposition from rebel groups in the eastern part of the country.

