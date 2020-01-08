(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said in a statement on Wednesday that the recent missile attacks against two Iraqi military bases housing US forces violated the country's sovereignty and called on the parties to return to dialogue

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said in a statement on Wednesday that the recent missile attacks against two Iraqi military bases housing US forces violated the country's sovereignty and called on the parties to return to dialogue.

"Recent missile attacks in Erbil and Anbar governorates only escalate conflict, and again violate Iraqi sovereignty," UNAMI said via Twitter. "We call for urgent restraint and a resumption of dialogue."