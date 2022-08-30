(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2022) The UN Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) said on Tuesday that it welcomes influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr's call to end the violence.

Earlier in the day, al-Sadr asked the Iraqi nation for forgiveness and called on his supporters to leave the Green Zone in Baghdad.

"UNAMI welcomes the most recent moderate declaration by Sayed Muqtada al-Sadr. As stated yesterday: restraint and calm are necessary for reason to prevail," the mission wrote on Twitter.