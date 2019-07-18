UN Mission in Libya Calls for Release of Abducted Lawmaker - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations Stabilization Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a press release on Thursday that it condemns the disappearance of a member of the House of Representatives in Benghazi and calls on the captors to release her immediately

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The United Nations Stabilization Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a press release on Thursday that it condemns the disappearance of a member of the House of Representatives in Benghazi and calls on the captors to release her immediately.

"UNSMIL is gravely concerned by and is closely following up on media reports about the disappearance of Ms. Siham Sergewa and the injury of her husband," the release said. "UNSMIL calls for the immediate release of Ms. Sergewa."

The United Nations mission said Segrewa was abducted on Wednesday night at her residence in Benghazi.

UNSMIL called on relevant officials in Libya to investigate the abduction and reveal her whereabouts.

Enforced disappearance and unlawful arrest based on political views breach the rule of law and violate international human rights standards, UNSMIL said.

Libya has experienced instability and conflict ever since Western-supported Islamists toppled and killed Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions flared up again in April when the Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive to retake the capital Tripoli from forces loyal to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).