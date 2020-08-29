UrduPoint.com
UN Mission In Libya Concerned About Increasing Reports Of Human Rights Violations

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 07:37 PM

UN Mission in Libya Concerned About Increasing Reports of Human Rights Violations

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has expressed its concerns about increasing reports of human rights violations across the country, including in the cities of Sirte and Tripoli, according to a press release issued on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2020) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has expressed its concerns about increasing reports of human rights violations across the country, including in the cities of Sirte and Tripoli, according to a press release issued on Saturday.

"Across Libya, UNSMIL is registering an increase in reports of human rights violations, including arbitrary arrests and detention, restrictions placed on freedom of movement and expression, as well as on the right of peaceful assembly and protest," the press release said.

According to the UN mission, the recent developments in the North African country demonstrate "the urgent need to return to a full and inclusive political process" to restore peace.

"In Tripoli, UNSMIL remains concerned about the excessive use of force against demonstrators as well as the arbitrary arrest of a number of civilians.

UNSMIL is also concerned about reports of on-going human rights violations and abuses in Sirte, including the killing of one civilian, the arbitrary arrest of several others, and the illegal forced entry into private properties," the press release added.

UNSMIL called for calm, saying the prolific use of hate speech and incitement to violence would further divide the country. The mission also noted the importance of applying the rule of law and preserving the rights of all citizens to peacefully express their position.

The North African country has been split for almost a decade between two rival administrations, the UN-recognized western-based government, backed by Turkey, and the Tobruk-based parliament, supported by the Libyan National Army.

