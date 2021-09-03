UrduPoint.com

UN Mission in Libya Demands Warring Factions in Libya Cease Armed Clashes in Tripoli

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced serious concern over the fighting on the outskirts of Libya's Tripoli, which erupted early on Friday between the military forces of the eastern and western factions, calling for the violence to cease

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) voiced serious concern over the fighting on the outskirts of Libya's Tripoli, which erupted early on Friday between the military forces of the eastern and western factions, calling for the violence to cease.

The clashes in the southern suburb of Salah Al-Deed involve militants from the 444 Brigade, affiliated with the Government of National Unity (GNU), and from the Stabilization Support Apparatus, two of the main forces in Tripoli. Both armed groups blame each other for initiating the hostilities.

"The Mission calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

UNSMIL reminds all parties of their obligations under international humanitarian law to ensure the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure," the UNSMIL said in a statement.

All relevant authorities must all arms in the country under control, as well as the actions of their respective military units, and ensure the safety of the people, the statement read.

Since the overthrow and assassination of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has been ravaged by fighting between two rival governments, based in the country's west and the east. Following the UN-brokered nationwide ceasefire deal, made last year, the GNU was created in March, which is set to rule the country until the December general election.

