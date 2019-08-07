UN Mission in Libya Says Deeply Concerned About Safety of Abducted Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The United Nations expressed deep concern over the safety and security of the lawmaker who was abducted last month in Libya 's Benghazi and whose whereabouts still remain unknown, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"UNSMIL is deeply concerned at the continued enforced disappearance of House of Representatives lawmaker Siham Sergewa," the statement said. "The mission is highly concerned about the safety and security of Ms. Sergewa and stresses that the relevant authorities are responsible for the safety and security of the people under their territorial control, including in this case of prolonged enforced disappearance.

"

UNSMIL noted that Segrewa was abducted on July 17 by a group of armed men who also injured her relatives at her residence in Benghazi.

Sergewa's case is having a "chilling impact" on women activists in Libya, the mission said.

UNSMIL reiterated its call for the Libyan authorities to probe the abduction and enforced disappearance and reveal Sergewa's whereabouts.

Enforced disappearance and unlawful arrest based on political views are violation of the rule of law as well as international human rights standards, UNSMIL said.