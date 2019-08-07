UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Mission In Libya Says Deeply Concerned About Safety Of Abducted Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 11:04 PM

UN Mission in Libya Says Deeply Concerned About Safety of Abducted Lawmaker

The United Nations expressed deep concern over the safety and security of the lawmaker who was abducted last month in Libya's Benghazi and whose whereabouts still remain unknown, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Wednesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The United Nations expressed deep concern over the safety and security of the lawmaker who was abducted last month in Libya's Benghazi and whose whereabouts still remain unknown, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"UNSMIL is deeply concerned at the continued enforced disappearance of House of Representatives lawmaker Siham Sergewa," the statement said. "The mission is highly concerned about the safety and security of Ms. Sergewa and stresses that the relevant authorities are responsible for the safety and security of the people under their territorial control, including in this case of prolonged enforced disappearance.

"

UNSMIL noted that Segrewa was abducted on July 17 by a group of armed men who also injured her relatives at her residence in Benghazi.

Sergewa's case is having a "chilling impact" on women activists in Libya, the mission said.

UNSMIL reiterated its call for the Libyan authorities to probe the abduction and enforced disappearance and reveal Sergewa's whereabouts.

Enforced disappearance and unlawful arrest based on political views are violation of the rule of law as well as international human rights standards, UNSMIL said.

Related Topics

Injured United Nations Libya July Women

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Foreign Minister of Bu ..

36 minutes ago

Pakistan downgrades diplomatic ties, suspend trade ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi police capable enough to fight with cri ..

2 minutes ago

Governor instructs to allot hostels to regular stu ..

2 minutes ago

PODA to organize celebration of Int'l Day of world ..

2 minutes ago

US-Taliban Peace Deal Possibly to Be Announced Aft ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.