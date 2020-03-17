UN Mission in Libya Urges All Sides to Halt Fighting Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - Spokesman

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is urging all parties to conflict in that country to implement an immediate ceasefire to enable the authorities to rapidly respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is urging all parties to conflict in that country to implement an immediate ceasefire to enable the authorities to rapidly respond to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The UN mission in Libya, UNSMIL, joined the call by international partners on all parties to the Libyan conflict to declare an immediate humanitarian cessation of hostilities, as well as a halt to the continuing transfer of all military equipment and personnel into Libya," Haq said. "That's in order to allow local authorities to rapidly respond to the unprecedented public health challenge posed by COVID-19.

"

Haq noted that UNSMIL continues to facilitate the intra-Libyan dialogue on the political, military and economic tracks and calls on the Libyan parties to demonstrate unity in facing the pandemic.

Libya has been torn apart between two rival governments since the US-supported overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. Tensions escalated last year after the Libyan National Army began its operation to retake the capital of Tripoli, where the rival Government of National Accord is seated.