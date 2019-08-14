UN Mission in Libya Welcomes Eid Truce, Calls for Permanent Ceasefire - Statement

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement on Wednesday that it welcomes the implementation of truce during the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha and proposes a lasting ceasefire.

"UNSMIL welcomes the international community's declarations of support for the truce and renews the SRSG's [Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Libya] proposal to convene a meeting of concerned countries," the statement said. "The international community should work towards providing guarantees for a permanent ceasefire, a call for upholding the arms embargo, and a commitment to return in good faith to a UN-sponsored comprehensive political process to end the Libyan conflict."

UNSMIL said that despite the decrease in violence during the truce, the mission received reports of violations, including the launching of rockets toward the Mitiga Airport on Sunday.

In addition, the ceasefire was violated in southwest Libya, where at least seven people were killed and wounding 54 others.

The statement said that UNSMIL head Ghassan Salame stands ready to transform the temporary truce into a permanent ceasefire and facilitate the exchange of prisoners in cooperation with the warring parties and Libyan social leaders.

On August 10-11, the United Nations had brokered the Eid al-Adha ceasefire, which was accepted by the two rival entities fighting for control over Libya - the Libyan National Army and the UN-backed Government of National Accord.