UN Mission In Libya Welcomes New Round Of Libyan Joint Military Commission Talks

Thu 04th February 2021



The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday welcomed the convening of the seventh round of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) in the northern city of Sirte

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday welcomed the convening of the seventh round of the 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission (JMC) in the northern city of Sirte.

On October 23, Libya's warring parties the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the LNA signed a nationwide ceasefire agreement during the United Nations-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva.

"UNSMIL welcomes the convening of the 7th round of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) at its Headquarters in Sirte, from 4 to 7 February, to continue the planning for the implementation of the ceasefire agreement signed on 23 October 2020 in Geneva," the UNSMIL said in a press release.

The sides will discuss the prompt opening of a coastal road in Libya to enable safe passage for people and goods. Demining experts from rival Libyan governments and UNSMIL will attend the meeting to provide technical support and discuss clearing the area from mines and other remnants of war.

The JMC talks will be held from Thursday through Sunday.

