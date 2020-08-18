UrduPoint.com
UN Mission In Mali Asks Employees To Refrain From Visiting Kati Area Amid Unrest - Source

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 06:50 PM

UN Mission in Mali Asks Employees to Refrain from Visiting Kati Area Amid Unrest - Source

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) asked its employees and military personnel to avoid visiting the area of Kati military base and Bamako due to an alleged mutiny, a source in the mission told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, some European embassies urged their citizens to stay home, following reports of gunfire in the capital of Bamako and the Kati military base. Sources told Sputnik that the rebels had arrested a number of ministers and high-ranking officers.

"The Malian authorities have not released any explanations about the situation so far. The only thing that was issued was a warning from MINUSMA to its military personnel and employees to avoid the Kati area and refrain from any unnecessary movements along the roads of the capital city of Bamako," the source said.

According to the Bamada news outlet, the Malian General Staff is controlled by a group of militants from the National Guard, led by Colonel Sadio Camara, the former director of the military school in Kati.

Meanwhile, various Malian media outlets reported that the rebels had kidnapped Moussa Timbine, the president of the country's parliament, as well as the economy and finance minister, Abdoulaye Daffeallegedly, and had allegedly detained Malian Foreign Minister Tiebile Drame.

