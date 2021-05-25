UrduPoint.com
UN Mission In Mali Calls For Immediate Release Of President, Prime Minister - Statement

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:20 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) The UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) called to immediately release the country's president and prime minister.

"We are following events closely and remain committed to supporting the Transition. We call for calm and demand the immediate and unconditional release of the President and Prime Minister.

Those who are holding them will be held accountable," MINUSMA said via Twitter on Monday.

The mission also said that those responsible for holding the officials must ensure their well being.

Mali's interim government resigned earlier in the month, with the country's interim President Ba Ndau, having instructed interim Prime Minister Moctar Ouane to form a new government. The two were arrested earlier on Monday by soldiers and transported to the nearby Kati military base, according to reports.

