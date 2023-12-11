UN mission in Mali officially ends after 10 years

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Nations mission in Mali officially ended a 10-year deployment in the country on Monday, its spokesperson said, in a pullout ordered by Mali's military leaders

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The United Nations mission in Mali officially ended a 10-year deployment in the country on Monday, its spokesperson said, in a pullout ordered by Mali's military leaders.

The mission, known as MINUSMA, lowered the UN flag on its headquarters in the capital Bamako, its spokesperson Fatoumata Kaba told AFP.

The symbolic ceremony marks the official end of the mission, she said, even though some elements of it are still there.

A "liquidation phase" will take place after the withdrawal deadline of January 1, involving activities such as handing over remaining equipment to the authorities.