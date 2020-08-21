The members of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) have managed to visit President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other senior government officials who have been kidnapped by the leaders of military mutiny earlier this week, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on Friday

The coup rocked the West African country on Tuesday when a group of Malian soldiers took control of the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako and seized President Keita and some other high-ranking officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament.

"Yesterday in the evening a team of #DroitsdelHomme [Human Rights] of MINUSMA visited #Kati within the framework of its mandate to protect human rights and was able to have access to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other detainees," the MINUSMA tweeted.

Leaders of the countries across the world and international organizations condemned the coup, including the West African ECOWAS union, which also closed borders with and cut political and economic ties with Mali.

The rebels established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People the country's new governing body under the leadership of Assimi Goita, who was previously the commander of military forces in central Mali.