UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Mission In Mali Visits President Keita, Other Detained Gov't Officials

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 03:41 PM

UN Mission in Mali Visits President Keita, Other Detained Gov't Officials

The members of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) have managed to visit President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other senior government officials who have been kidnapped by the leaders of military mutiny earlier this week, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The members of the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) have managed to visit President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other senior government officials who have been kidnapped by the leaders of military mutiny earlier this week, the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) said on Friday.

The coup rocked the West African country on Tuesday when a group of Malian soldiers took control of the Kati military base near the capital of Bamako and seized President Keita and some other high-ranking officials. Keita then announced his resignation and dissolution of parliament.

"Yesterday in the evening a team of #DroitsdelHomme [Human Rights] of MINUSMA visited #Kati within the framework of its mandate to protect human rights and was able to have access to President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and other detainees," the MINUSMA tweeted.

Leaders of the countries across the world and international organizations condemned the coup, including the West African ECOWAS union, which also closed borders with and cut political and economic ties with Mali.

The rebels established the National Committee for the Salvation of the People the country's new governing body under the leadership of Assimi Goita, who was previously the commander of military forces in central Mali.

Related Topics

World United Nations Parliament Visit Mali Kati Bamako Government

Recent Stories

Islamabad Police conduct flag march

4 minutes ago

Nigeria confirms 476 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

4 minutes ago

Senator Islamuddin expresses condolence over demis ..

4 minutes ago

Ukraine in Talks With Foreign Developers to Mass P ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan's earns US $489 million from travel servi ..

10 minutes ago

All Members of Small Body to Attend Syria Constitu ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.