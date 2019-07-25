UN Mission in S. Sudan Deploys Patrol to Probe Reports on Clashes Near Capital - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) The UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) had sent an emergency peacekeeping patrol to investigate reports of active hostilities in Lobonok near the capital Juba, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our peacekeeping colleague tells us that the UN Mission in South Sudan has deployed an urgent peacekeeping patrol following reports of clashes in Lobonok in central Equatoria state," Haq told reporters.

Haq said that the patrol will stay in the area for several days to assess the impact of clashes on the civilian population as well as to deter any further violence.

UNMISS is concerned about fighting in the area, Haq noted, and the mission is calling on all parties to lay down their weapons.

"The mission is also calling on all parties to work together to prevent an escalation in tensions and to fully implement the peace agreement signed last September," Haq said.

South Sudan broke away from Sudan after holding a referendum on independence in 2011. Two years later, a civil war broke out in South Sudan between the government and rebel forces led by then-Vice President Riek Machar.

A peace agreement reached in September 2018 has faced delays in being implemented and the parties missed a May 12 deadline set out in the deal to transition to a power-sharing government.