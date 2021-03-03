(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) plans to redeploy personnel and resources to build the capacity of the country's democratic institutions, such as the courts and national police, UN Special Representative of the Secretary-General in South Sudan David Shearer said on Wednesday.

"Protection of civilians through our peacekeepers is just one means of providing protection. More important in the long term is to create a protective environment where all citizens benefit from the rule of law," Shearer told the UN Security Council.

"So, we are looking to redeploy staff and resources to build the capacity of important institutions, including the courts, justice system and national police," he said.

Shearer explained that Individual police officers, assigned to serve with the United Nations by their governments, will train and mentor local South Sudanese police.

The UN mission on the ground will also work to make the mobile courts permanent and will help to tackle impunity and provide victims access to justice, Shearer said.

In addition, Shearer said he was prioritizing technical support for the security sector reform process and preparations for elections in 2023. He pointed out that over the next two years, the number of peacekeeping forces will gradually decrease by about seven percent as resources shift to assets to boost the forces' mobility.

South Sudan will in July mark ten years of independence from Sudan. Since 2013, South Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war between the government of President Salva Kiir and the opposition. The conflict killed nearly 400,000 people and displaced more than four million.

In September 2018, Kiir signed a peace agreement with rebel leader Riek Machar, followed by the formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity in February last year.