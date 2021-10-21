The Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary General in the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), Mette Knudsen, urged the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) to respect women's rights to work and study during a meeting with Afghan female activists in Kabul on Thursday

"UNAMA Dep-Head Mette Knudsen met in Kabul today with women activists. Grave concern that Afghanistan's economic crisis likely to deepen if basic human rights aren't protected. Women must be able to return to workplaces and girls to school.

Action needed to protect rights of all Afghans," the mission wrote on Twitter.

Afghanistan had suffered more than 20 years of conflict before the Taliban took over the country in mid-August and the US-led foreign troops withdrew before the fall. The newly announced interim Taliban government is not inclusive of women or people not affiliated with the Islamist movement. Afghan women have launched protests in several cities calling for their rights to be respected.