UrduPoint.com

UN Mission Says Risks For Its Forces In Eastern Mali May Increase After Europe's Pullout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

UN Mission Says Risks for Its Forces in Eastern Mali May Increase After Europe's Pullout

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Risks for the forces of the UN mission in eastern Mali may increase after the withdrawal of the European troops from the country, Olivier Salgado, a spokesman for the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Paris announced that France, its allies in the European Takuba Task Force, and Canada had decided to initiate a coordinated withdrawal of troops from Mali, as they believe "the political, operational, and legal conditions are no longer being met for the effective fulfillment of their military obligations."

"As for the Takuba (forces), their departure will also have an impact, given that they fought against terrorism. Therefore, we can foresee an increased risk for our forces operating in the area of (the eastern city of) Menaka. The adaptation process will continue," Salgado said.

Related Topics

United Nations Canada France Paris Mali Menaka May From

Recent Stories

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses Fr ..

Russia's Lavrov Insists on Individual Responses From OSCE Nations to Security Co ..

46 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's ..

Zelenskyy Claims Some NATO Members Block Ukraine's Membership - President's Offi ..

46 minutes ago
 Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take ..

Closures of French Military Bases in Mali to Take Up to 6 Months - Macron

46 minutes ago
 Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister ..

Frontex Chief Meets With Cypriot Interior Minister, Pledges Support in 'Area of ..

48 minutes ago
 PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalizat ..

PIA office in Hyderabad closed due to rationalization policy: Ghulam Sarwar

48 minutes ago
 IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations ..

IHC grants time to NAB prosecutor for preparations in Maryam Nawaz's appeals

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>