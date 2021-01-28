UrduPoint.com
UN Mission To Access Decaying Oil Tanker In Yemen By Early March - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 03:30 AM

UN Mission to Access Decaying Oil Tanker in Yemen by Early March - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The UN assessment and repair mission will reach the Safer oil tanker anchored off Yemeni coast by early March after experiencing technical delays, a UN spokesperson said in a statement.

"We've hit a few delays with international shipping that were beyond our control and had some back and forth on signing documents, which has now been resolved," the spokesman said. "So, for now, we think we can get there by early March."

Earlier, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said that the mission is expected to access the tanker moored in the Red Sea for nearly six years s by late January - early February.

