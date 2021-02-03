UrduPoint.com
UN Mission To Assess Abandoned Oil Tanker In Yemen Delayed Again - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 04:00 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The deployment of the UN team to assess the Safer oil tanker anchored off the Yemeni coast planned for early March is delayed again, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The spokesman explained the United Nations had requested the Houthi authorities controlling the area nearby the tanker to provide a letter with security assurances to facilitate the leasing of technically equipped service vessels. The organization's has not been able to receive a response to its multiple requests.

"In light of these challenges, the timeline of deployment of the mission remains uncertain and dependent on the continued facilitation of all stakeholders involved," Dujarric said on Tuesday.

Dujarric noted that the lack of the letter would also increase the cost of the mission by hundreds of thousands of Dollars.

The preparation of the mission has already cost the United Nations $3. million.

Besides, there have been indications that the Houthis consider reviewing their formal approval of the mission granted in November, Dujarric said.

"Houthi officials have advised the UN to pause certain preparations pending the outcome of such process, which would create further delays to the mission," he added.

The spokesman said that the United Nations hopes to receive a renewed green light from the Houthis to resolve the matter at the soonest convenience as any other outcome would be "extremely disappointing."

The Safer tanker, loaded with 1.1 million barrels of oil, is anchored in the Red Sea. The vessel in poor condition and a potential leak or explosion could cause catastrophic humanitarian and environmental effects to the area around the port of Al-Hudaydah.

