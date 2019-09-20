UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Mission To Iraq Inaugurates Offices In Mosul

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 08:36 PM

UN mission to Iraq inaugurates offices in Mosul

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Friday said that it has formally inaugurated its offices in Mosul, the capital of Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, pledging to continue its support to local communities after liberation from Islamic State (IS) group

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) on Friday said that it has formally inaugurated its offices in Mosul, the capital of Iraq's northern province of Nineveh, pledging to continue its support to local communities after liberation from Islamic State (IS) group.

In a ceremony attended by local government officials, senior UNAMI staff, UN agencies and partners, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, cut the ribbon and planted a tree as a symbol of peace, in a symbol of "establishing continuing presence in the Nineveh province and pledging to strengthen its support to the local communities and authorities in this period of post-conflict recovery," a UNAMI statement said.

"The inauguration of the office marked a milestone, a step that will deepen our collaboration, enhance our coordination and provide a constant interface with the UN for all stakeholders," Hennis-Plasschaert said in the ceremony.

The head of UNAMI told the ceremony that "in the Arabic roots of the name 'Mosul' one can find the idea of a linking point, of a coming together. And indeed - we intend this office to be a meeting place for all those with a stake in the development and prosperity of Nineveh.

A junction where visions become plans, and where plans come to life," according to the statement.

Since the liberation of Nineveh province and its capital Mosul from IS extremist militants, the UN agencies in Iraq have regularly deployed staff to the liberated areas, "implementing programs in support of the dignified return of the displaced people, preparing for provincial elections, promoting stabilization, social cohesion and human rights, removing explosive remnants of war, rehabilitating houses and reconstructing cultural and religious sites," the statement said.

After the ceremony, Hennis-Plasschaert toured the ruins of the landmark al-Nuri Mosque, which IS destroyed before its retreat from Mosul. UNESCO is leading the restoration of the mosque and its iconic al-Hadbaa leaning minaret, it added.

The special representative also visited a new distribution center for national unified cards, set to be opened by the Iraqi authorities in the coming weeks, the statement saidThe project, supported by the United States High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), will serve over 800,000 residents of Mosul, including thousands whose civil documents were lost or destroyed during the recent conflict, helping ensure their future access to government services, the statement added.

Related Topics

Militants United Nations Iraq Mosul United States Mosque All From Government Refugee UNHCR Arab

Recent Stories

Dubai International Airport closure for 15 minutes ..

9 minutes ago

Zayed Water donates 100% of its profits to ERC

9 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

39 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

54 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

54 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.