UN Mission to Resume Work in Kandahar, Other Afghan Cities - Russian Embassy in Kabul

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) plans to resume work in the Afghan cities of Jalalabad, Kandahar and Kunduz, the Russian Embassy in Kabul told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) plans to resume work in the Afghan cities of Jalalabad, Kandahar and Kunduz, the Russian Embassy in Kabul told Sputnik.

For this reason, a board of the Russian airline UTair arrived in the capital of Afghanistan; it was chartered for the rotation of UN personnel, the embassy's spokesman Nikita Ishchenko said.

"They (the UN mission) need new staff. They will resume their activities in Kunduz, Jalalabad and Kandahar as the situation stabilizes," Ishchenko said.