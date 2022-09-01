UrduPoint.com

UN Mission To Zaporizhzhia Power Plant Meets With Local Residents

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2022 | 11:03 PM

UN Mission to Zaporizhzhia Power Plant Meets With Local Residents

A mission of the UN nuclear agency met on Thursday with residents of Enerhodar, the city servicing the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant under Russian control

ENERHODAR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) A mission of the UN nuclear agency met on Thursday with residents of Enerhodar, the city servicing the Zaporizhzhia atomic power plant under Russian control.

The residents complained that their city was routinely shelled by Ukrainian troops and asked International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi to convey their worries to the international community.

The Russian Defense Ministry said it had repelled a surprise attack by Ukrainian forces on Europe's largest nuclear power plant on Thursday. Ukrainians opened fire on the nuclear site and residential areas in Enerhodar hours before Grossi and UN experts were due to inspect the power plant.

Russian nuclear scientist Renat Karchaa told Grossi that Ukrainian troops stationed across the river from the power plant had been firing fragmenting munitions at the facility. He suggested that the attacks had nuclear plant workers as their Primary target.

