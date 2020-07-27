UN mission urges 'maximum restraint' after Lebanon-Israel border clashes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :United Nations peacekeeping force UNIFIL called for "maximum restraint" after clashes Monday on the border between Lebanon and Israel, adding the firing had stopped.

An AFP correspondent reported Israeli artillery bombardment on the hills of Kfarchouba in the Shebaa Farms area near the Israeli position of Roueysaat al-Alam, and reported plumes of smoke rising above the area.