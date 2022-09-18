UrduPoint.com

UN Mission Urges Taliban To Allow High School Education For Girls

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2022 | 04:30 PM

UN Mission Urges Taliban to Allow High School Education for Girls

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) urged on Sunday the Taliban-led (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) Afghan government to allow high school education for girls.

The Taliban came to power in Afghanistan in August 2021, which has resulted in deepening economic, humanitarian and security crises in the country. Although authorities promised not to discriminate against females, the Taliban has banned Afghan women from working outside their homes, and has introduced gender-based segregation in schools. Girls are now not allowed to receive education beyond sixth grade.

"On the day marking the first anniversary of the exclusion of girls from high schools in Afghanistan, the United Nations re-iterates its call for the country's de facto authorities to take urgent measures to reopen high schools for all," the mission's statement read.

The UN mission warned that if the ban on girls secondary schools persists, the crisis in the country, the security situation and poverty will only worsen.

"If the ban on girls attending high school remains, the UN is increasingly concerned that such measures, taken together with other restrictions being placed upon Afghans' basic freedoms, will contribute to a deepening of the crises facing Afghanistan, including greater insecurity, poverty and isolation," the UNAMA said.

According to the report of the UN International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) published in August, the deprivation of secondary education for girls has led to the loss of at least $500 million by the Afghan economy over the past 12 months, which is 2.5% of the country's GDP. According to the report, if 3 million girls were able to complete secondary education and enter the labor market, girls and women would contribute at least $5.4 billion to the Afghan economy.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Education August Women Sunday Market All From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

7 hours ago
 PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: ..

PTI leadership trying to create unrest in country: Senator Dr Afnan

17 hours ago
 Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNG ..

Israeli Prime Minister to Head to New York for UNGA on Monday - Statement

17 hours ago
 Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Openin ..

Biden Missing From List of UNGA Speakers on Opening Day

17 hours ago
 Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen E ..

Prime Minister arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

17 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.