UN Mission Welcomes Plans to Reopen Universities in Afghanistan on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) welcomed on Tuesday an announcement about Afghanistan opening its universities on Wednesday to male and female students, stressing the importance of equal opportunities for education.

The higher education minister, Abdull Baqi Haqqani, stated over the weekend that university classes would resume on Wednesday. Universities will be opened for the first time since the Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) took over the country in August.

"Tomorrow can be the start of something truly important for Afghanistan. UN welcomes the announcement that public universities will begin re-opening 2 February to all female and male students.

So crucial that every young person has equal access to education," the mission tweeted.

A source at the Afghan Higher Education Ministry told Sputnik that male students would hold their classes starting 7 a.m. local time, while female students will begin studying from 11:30 a.m., adding that classes will be resumed only at universities located in the country's warmer areas, while in colder areas, classes will be reopened a month later.

In the middle of 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government.