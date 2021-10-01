UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Any decisions regarding possible reforms to the UN Support Mission's in Libya (UNSMIL) mandate should be taken after the general election is held in the country on December 24, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Security Council unanimously voted to renew the mandate of UNSMIL until January 31, 2022, to support Libya's transitional authorities in the run-up to the upcoming election.

"We agree with the colleagues in the council when they say that the conclusions of the recommendations over the independent strategic review of the mission, including the idea to reform it (and) the leadership of the mission, would be best implemented at the end of the electoral process in the country," Nebenzia said.

The diplomat also called on all Libyan actors to make good use of the Security Council's decision to renew the mission's mandate and with the support of UNMSIL overcome the differences that have accumulated ahead of the December election.

In February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks resulted in the formation of a new unity government that put an end to a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions. The interim authority has replaced two rival administrations until the general election.

Earlier in September, the Libyan High Council of State ratified a constitutional framework for the upcoming general election, as well as a law on elections into the country's national assembly.