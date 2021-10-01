UrduPoint.com

UN Mission's In Libya Reforms Should Take Place After December Election - Nebenzia

Faizan Hashmi 26 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:20 AM

UN Mission's in Libya Reforms Should Take Place After December Election - Nebenzia

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Any decisions regarding possible reforms to the UN Support Mission's in Libya (UNSMIL) mandate should be taken after the general election is held in the country on December 24, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said in a Security Council meeting on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Security Council unanimously voted to renew the mandate of UNSMIL until January 31, 2022, to support Libya's transitional authorities in the run-up to the upcoming election.

"We agree with the colleagues in the council when they say that the conclusions of the recommendations over the independent strategic review of the mission, including the idea to reform it (and) the leadership of the mission, would be best implemented at the end of the electoral process in the country," Nebenzia said.

The diplomat also called on all Libyan actors to make good use of the Security Council's decision to renew the mission's mandate and with the support of UNMSIL overcome the differences that have accumulated ahead of the December election.

In February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks resulted in the formation of a new unity government that put an end to a protracted civil war between rival Libyan political factions. The interim authority has replaced two rival administrations until the general election.

Earlier in September, the Libyan High Council of State ratified a constitutional framework for the upcoming general election, as well as a law on elections into the country's national assembly.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly United Nations Russia Libya January February September December All Government Best Unity Foods Limited Election 2018

Recent Stories

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunde ..

Moderate to heavy widespread rain with wind-thunderstorm forecast for Balochista ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate votes to avert US government shutdown befor ..

Senate votes to avert US government shutdown before midnight deadline

5 minutes ago
 Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Paki ..

Succession Certificate counter inaugurated at Pakistan High Commission London

5 minutes ago
 Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide at ..

Committee formed to ascertain causes of suicide attempts

8 minutes ago
 Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medi ..

Rare Brain Tumour surgery performed at Rehman Medical Institute in Peshawar

2 hours ago
 Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

Blast occurred in Khuzdar's City Police Station

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.