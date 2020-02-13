UrduPoint.com
UN Mission's Statement On Libya Landing Ban Untrue - Libyan National Army

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 06:30 AM

UN Mission's Statement on Libya Landing Ban Untrue - Libyan National Army

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) The statement of the UN Support Mission in Libya that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA) does not allow the landing of the mission's regular flights is untrue, the LNA General Command said in a statement available to Sputnik.

Earlier, the UN Mission in Libya said the LNA forces had several times denied it aircraft landing permits.

"What is said in the statement of the UN Mission does not reflect the real state of affairs and does not convey the real picture to the world and regional public opinion and to those who make decisions at the UN," the LNA General Command said.

It said that the LNA can't ensure the landing of aircraft only at Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli and at Misrata Airport, which are controlled by units loyal to the Government of National Accord.

