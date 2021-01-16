MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) One UN peacekeeper has died and one more has been injured as a result of a mine explosion that hit a tanker truck in Mali's northeastern region of Kidal, the UN mission called MINUSMA said.

The incident occurred at about 15:00 GMT near the village of Tessalit.

"Following the explosion, two Peacekeepers were seriously injured. One of them unfortunately succumbed to his injuries during his medical evacuation. The second is currently receiving appropriate care," the MINUSMA said in a statement on late Friday.

One more explosive device was found and neutralized near the site of the incident.

"The SRSG [special representative of the secretary-general] strongly condemns such acts, which are intended to paralyze MINUSMA's operations on the ground and indiscriminately affect UN personnel, partners, or innocent civilians," the statement noted.

The special representative also extended condolences to the family and friends of the deceased soldier as well as wished soon recovery to the injured peacekeeper.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference. Last year, the country was rocked by a military coup, which resulted in a new wave of instability in the country.