UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UN Monitoring Israeli Detention Of Palestinian Governor Of Jerusalem - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 11:00 PM

UN Monitoring Israeli Detention of Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The United Nations is monitoring the ongoing detention of the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

Israeli police took Adnan Ghaith into custody after a raid on his home in the Silwan neighborhood of Jerusalem on July 30, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said in a statement.

"This is something that we are monitoring," Haq said. "We have our concerns about the status of Jerusalem and those are continuing. We also have our concerns about the observance of due process."

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process, is monitoring all developments and will report as necessary, Haq added.

Related Topics

Police Governor United Nations Jerusalem Middle East July All

Recent Stories

Emirates Fatwa Council congratulates President, VP ..

20 minutes ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain congratulates King of Moro ..

35 minutes ago

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

50 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

2 hours ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.