UN Monitoring Israeli Detention of Palestinian Governor of Jerusalem - Spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The United Nations is monitoring the ongoing detention of the Palestinian governor of Jerusalem, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq said on Thursday.

Israeli police took Adnan Ghaith into custody after a raid on his home in the Silwan neighborhood of Jerusalem on July 30, the Wadi Hilweh Information Center said in a statement.

"This is something that we are monitoring," Haq said. "We have our concerns about the status of Jerusalem and those are continuing. We also have our concerns about the observance of due process."

Nickolay Mladenov, the UN Special Coordinator for the middle East Peace Process, is monitoring all developments and will report as necessary, Haq added.