UN Monitoring Mission Says Over 3,300 Dead, 7,000 Injured In Donbas Conflict

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 03:52 PM

More than 3,300 civilians have died and over 7,000 been injured during the conflict in eastern Ukraine since its start in 2014, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Fiona Frazer, said at a press conference on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) More than 3,300 civilians have died and over 7,000 been injured during the conflict in eastern Ukraine since its start in 2014, the head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission to Ukraine, Fiona Frazer, said at a press conference on Thursday.

"Since mid-April 2014 until June 9, at least 3,332 civilians were killed and more than 7,000 were injured," Frazer said.

She added that in 2019 alone the mission had registered 70 civilian casualties, including 12 deaths and 58 injuries.

In April 2014, the Ukrainian government launched an offensive against parts of its eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which proclaimed independence after what they considered a coup in Kiev two months earlier.

Since September 2014, peace in Donbas has been mediated through a number of mechanisms, including the Minsk talks and the Normandy Four contact group. Though three documents on de-escalation measures have been adopted over this time, the warring parties continue to violate the ceasefire.

